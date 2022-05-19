Former YWCA Charleston building to become senior housing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More life is coming to Quarrier Street.

The Charleston YWCA recently sold its former building to Pison Development with the intention to make it senior housing.

YWCA CEO Debby Weinstein believes the building’s future is a fitting alignment with its storied past.

“It just warms my heart that they are turning the building into this type of housing,” she said.

“That building was built to house young women who were coming into Charleston, who were looking for work and there was the equivalent at that time in the YWCA, job coaches, mentors, et cetera and that was 100 years ago, so we’ve come full circle. It will be housing again, and we are just over the moon with what is happening.”

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the building’s transformation is made possible by a payment, in lieu of taxes pilot program.

“It’s a way for us to freeze the property taxes on a certain piece of real estate or building, and that generates investment,” Salango said. “We freeze their tax level at the current rate, and then we don’t tax them on the addition that they add to their property.”

Salango said the building’s estimated value is about $1.2 million, and the taxes will stay at that level.

He went on to say when Pison invests more money into the building, the company will not need to pay taxes for another 10 years.

Salango said the building’s new goal is coming for the right group of people at the right time.

“Housing, in general, is tough right now and Kanawha County, it’s tough for people to find housing, senior housing, and particularly because, we’ve got an aging population, and those folks need more housing,” he said.

“This is certainly a welcome, welcome project.”

Weinstein hopes the building’s future residents will appreciate its past.

“I think they’re going to be so proud this community has a lot of love for that building,” she said. “For it to become affordable housing and it being a historic, beautiful building, I think people are going to feel so warm and engaged in wanting to keep it beautiful because it is beautiful.”

Salango said it could take about a year before construction for the senior housing is underway for the sale to be finalized.

