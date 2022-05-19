Advertisement

Generals sweep track titles

PPHS siblings also won races within minutes of each other
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more track and field state team titles are heading to Winfield High School after Class AA wrapped up their competition Thursday afternoon. The boys team won the team trophy by edging Point Pleasant 117-111 with Bluefield finishing third. From the girls meet, Winfield ran away with things totaling 145 points and the closest competitor being North Marion who had 67 points.

One of the emotional moments during the final races was the sister and brother combination of Point Pleasants’ Ellie and Ian Wood who won the 100 and 110 meter hurdles race within minutes of each other.

Here are the highlights from the competition and reaction from the Point Pleasant sibling champions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department now suspect norovirus is what caused...
Dozens sickened from norovirus after attending camp
A crash on 8th Ave. at the 29th St. bridge has slowed Huntington traffic Thursday morning.
Crash snarls morning traffic
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
Investigators say a gunshot went off during the altercation.
Two arrested in robbery; one still on run
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River

Latest News

WV track thursday
Winfield Wednesday
Winfield Wednesday
Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has...
Marshall assistant basketball coach resigns
Winfield leads team standings after 5 scoring events
Night one of WV state meet belongs to Winfield