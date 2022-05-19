Generals sweep track titles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two more track and field state team titles are heading to Winfield High School after Class AA wrapped up their competition Thursday afternoon. The boys team won the team trophy by edging Point Pleasant 117-111 with Bluefield finishing third. From the girls meet, Winfield ran away with things totaling 145 points and the closest competitor being North Marion who had 67 points.

One of the emotional moments during the final races was the sister and brother combination of Point Pleasants’ Ellie and Ian Wood who won the 100 and 110 meter hurdles race within minutes of each other.

Here are the highlights from the competition and reaction from the Point Pleasant sibling champions.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.