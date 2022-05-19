Heat builds after night rain, rumbles

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Our first shot of true summer heat is set to surge into the region on Friday. The heat will then roll into the weekend only to end when thunderstorms pass Sunday afternoon-night. One interesting feature of a building heat wave in late spring and summer focuses on night time thunderstorms.

To set the stage for the heat, thunderstorms blossomed on Thursday afternoon in the heart of Kentucky only to then turn right on their trip through the Daniel Boone National Forest region on their way to the so-called Cumberland Gap. That left much of the area in fair weather regime for the daylight hours.

After dark some new cells were likely to form north of I-64 then cross Southern Ohio, far North Kentucky and into West Virginia by midnight.

These showers and storms will then pave the way for a blast of hot air starting Friday through Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 90s on both Friday and Saturday will be paired back to the 80s on Sunday as a new round of showers and thunder move through.

