Ky. Gov. Beshear announces record low unemployment rate

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced record low unemployment in the commonwealth.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky has posted its lowest-ever unemployment rate.

He said Thursday it’s more proof of the state’s unprecedented economic momentum. The governor says the state’s seasonally adjusted, preliminary jobless rate was 3.9% in April.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics says it’s the lowest rate ever recorded in the Bluegrass State since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.

Beshear says Kentucky’s economy is “absolutely on fire.” Last year, Kentucky set economic development records with $11.2 billion in new business investments and the creation of 18,000-plus full-time jobs.

