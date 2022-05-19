Man injured in suspected robbery

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police spent much of the overnight hours investigating a suspected robbery.

It happened in the 3100 block of 2nd Ave around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man in his 20s was with at least two or three other people when an altercation broke out overnight.

The man was taken to the hospital but has since been released for his injuries.

Investigators say a gunshot did go off during the altercation.

The matter remains under investigation.

