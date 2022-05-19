Advertisement

Man injured in suspected robbery

Investigators say a gunshot did go off during the altercation.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Police spent much of the overnight hours investigating a suspected robbery.

It happened in the 3100 block of 2nd Ave around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man in his 20s was with at least two or three other people when an altercation broke out overnight.

The man was taken to the hospital but has since been released for his injuries.

The matter remains under investigation.

