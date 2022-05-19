Advertisement

Marshall assistant basketball coach resigns

Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has...
Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program.(WSAZ)
By Keith Morehouse
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program.

D’Antoni said Slay, who was hired in April, wanted to return home to Charlotte, North Carolina to be with family.

Slay is a Marshall Hall of Famer and a former player in the NBA.

