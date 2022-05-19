Marshall assistant basketball coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall Head Basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has confirmed to WSAZ sports that Tamar Slay has resigned as an assistant coach with the Herd basketball program.

D’Antoni said Slay, who was hired in April, wanted to return home to Charlotte, North Carolina to be with family.

Slay is a Marshall Hall of Famer and a former player in the NBA.

