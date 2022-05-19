Night one of WV state meet belongs to Winfield

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It didn’t take long for the Winfield Generals track and field team to start racking up state titles Wednesday night in Charleston. Ian Simmons won the pole vault just before 6:30 pm with a successful jump of 13 feet 6 inches. Point Pleasants’ Cael McCutcheon finished second in the event after clearing the 13 foot mark. About an hour later, Winfield won three of the next four track finals as Rachael Withrow and Matthew Scheneberg won the 3200M races. In the girls 400M race, Allie Germann was named the winner after Oak Glen’s Kamela Ward was ruled to have run out of her lane.

From the boys 400M race, Point Pleasant’s Jonathan Griffin won it with a time of 49.95. After 5 events scored, Winfield leads the Class AA meet with 38 points, Point Pleasant is second with 29 and Poca is third with 24.

Here are the highlights from night one as seen on WSAZ Sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.