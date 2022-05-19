Showers give way to building heat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Skies grew hazier on Wednesday as a stab of hot air incoming from the Southern Plains was temporarily cut off at the pass. The resultant high clouds helping to buffer the sun and hold temperatures down to a near 80 degree high.

Meanwhile those clouds did muster showers and thundershowers locally by dusk though the severe weather stayed far to our south and west. In far western Kentucky high wind and hail storms did occur with severe wind gusts to 60 miles per hour clocked in a few locations. Locally a quarter to half inch of rain in spots gave thirsty lawns and landscapes a nice drink.

As the evening shower pattern winds down overnight it will leave behind a damp ground and enough humidity for patchy dense fog. Fog will be more common and denser the farther west one goes in the morning.

Thursday’s skies will break out partly sunny and hazy with temperatures rebounding from their morning lows near 60 to nearing 85 by day’s end. Not sure whether it will rain overnight into Friday as that stab of hot air comes bodily thru the region by Friday noon.

Temperatures are set to soar to 90-95 starting Friday and continuing Saturday.

