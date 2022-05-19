Advertisement

Stranded driver shot and killed firefighter trying to help, police say

Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.
Jacob McClanahan was a firefighter with the Harrison Township Fire Department.(Harrison Township Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) – A firefighter was killed when he stopped to assist a driver on the side of the road who appeared to need help, police said.

“Nothing makes sense that anyone could be murdered while stopping and rendering aid,” the Harrison Township Fire Department said on Facebook.

According to Indiana State Police, Justin Moore pulled over his Ford Escape to the side of the highway after apparently running out of gas.

Investigators say Moore asked a local resident for help before going back to his vehicle that was partially parked in the road.

Reserve Officer Zachary Holly arrived to help Moore. Jacob McClanahan, a firefighter who was driving in the area, also stopped to assist.

According to police, Moore had a small knife that Holly asked him to put back in the car. As he did, investigators say Moore quickly turned around with a shotgun and fired at the officer.

Holly returned fire, and Moore fired the shotgun again, hitting McClanahan with a bullet before being shot by Holly.

Both McClanahan and Moore were killed in the gunfire.

Investigators say it is unclear why Moore opened fire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department now suspect norovirus is what caused...
Dozens sickened from norovirus after attending camp
The 'American Idol' finalist performed Tuesday night before a capacity crowd.
Thousands welcome Noah Thompson home
A homeowner reached out to WSAZ after not being able to get a title for his home that was...
WSAZ Investigates | Title Trouble
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Body recovered from Ohio River
Woman arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Latest News

The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Stomach Cancer Family
Father, daughters diagnosed with rare stomach cancer within months of each other
Biden greeted Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and President Sauli Niinistö of...
Biden hails Sweden, Finland NATO bids as leaders visit US
A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
11-foot alligator found in family pool
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions