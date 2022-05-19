Advertisement

Student taken to hospital after adverse reaction to vape

The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Carter County Schools officials say a student at East Carter High School had to be taken to Kings Daughters Medical Center by ambulance.

School officials say it’s because the student had an adverse reaction to a vape that was brought to school.

The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.

The matter is under investigation by police and by school administrators while students are being asked to stay in their classrooms.

School officials are asking parents and guardians to discuss the dangers of vaping with their children

