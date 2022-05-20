Charleston FD seeks woman on arson charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is looking for a woman connected to an arson.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at 4002 26th Street in North Charleston on May 18th.

Lt. Justin Alford says eyewitness accounts and surveillance video show Amanda Brooks on the property when the fire started in a vehicle and then extended to the home.

Three people were inside at the time of the fire. All made it out safely without injury.

The exterior of the home was damaged.

Lt. Alford says Brooks is wanted for a first degree arson charge.

Her has last known address 833 Stockton Street and she has a Hello Kitty and Ice cream tattoos on her right leg.

If you have information on Brooks’ whereabouts, call Lt. Justin Alford at 304-389-0323.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.