Hometown Hero | Selina Midkiff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For 31 years, Selina Midkiff has dedicated countless hours to the Appalachian Children’s Chorus. She founded it back in 1990, and it has blossomed into a transformational organization that has benefited thousands of young lives.

“This has just been a heck of a ride. We’ve gone to amazing places and done some amazing things because of these children,” Midkiff said. “We help make better grown ups and better human beings.”

Since establishing the chorus, Midkiff has been directly involved every step of the way. The children in her program have entertained audiences all over the world. Those same children attribute their growth as human beings to the lessons taught by Midkiff.

“I would not be the same person I am today without her,” said Jennifer Hicks.

“I don’t think I would be this happy without Mrs. Midkiff and without this community,” Olivia Hayes said.

Those who come through Midkiff’s program leave standing a little taller and holding their heads a little higher. It’s all because Midkiff pours her soul into their growth everyday. After all these years, Midkiff has decided it’s time to retire.

“I have never stepped in front of these children and not given them 100%,” Midkiff said.

At the end of the summer, she will say goodbye to the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, leaving it in the hands of her good friend Chris Brown. But she will still support the children from afar, and the relationships she has built will last forever.

“Her impact on the children that she touches will never go away. So many of us are who we are because of what Mrs. Midkiff has taught us and what she has done for us,” said Ally Jeffery.

There are many who share those same sentiments, but even if there was only one, Midkiff would be OK with that.

“If this choir has been but for you, all of these years, it was worth it. Just one and there have been more than one,” said Midkiff.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.