‘It’s a deathtrap’: Road slip halts school buses

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s considered a road so bad, that even school buses won’t drive through it.

At Riders Creek Road in Hurricane, the slip is around 5 feet deep making nearly half the road undrivable.

“One of our drivers alerted our Transportation Director, Mr. Pat Clark, and he went out and inspected it and deemed it unsafe for us to be traveling with school bus,” Putnam County Assistant Superintendent Bruce McGrew said.

McGrew said once they got their eyes on the road, it became clear it’s not safe.

However, for parents like Robert Meadows, he’s now walking around 2 1/2 miles to pick up his daughter from the new bus stop.

“Since the road’s been slipping on the side and everything, me and my daughter, where I don’t own a vehicle and stuff, we have to walk out of the holler now.”

Meadows says the road has been bad for a while, but it’s only been a few weeks since the bus stopped coming through.

Even with the extra time spent getting his daughter, he said it’s a better option than the bus trying to go through a dangerous road -- putting everyone’s kids at risk.

“There ain’t no way that bus can get up there because, I mean, it’s a deathtrap,” Meadows said. “It really is and that’s scary because, I mean, if someone ain’t watching them, they’re coming around that turn. It don’t have to be the bus or anything. It’s a blind curve.”

The Putnam County School District told WSAZ they have spoken with the Division of Highways about the road but have not yet been given a timeline of when it might be fixed.

With only a couple weeks left of school, Meadows hopes the road will be fixed before the start of the next school year so his daughter won’t need to make such a long trek home.

We’ve reached out to the DOH but so far have not heard back.

