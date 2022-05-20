Advertisement

Portsmouth considers new location for City Building

Portsmouth considers new location for City Building
By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - The city of Portsmouth has made the old city building on Second Street last as long as it can. For many years, it has been home to the majority of city departments and offices.

“We’ve gotten a lot of years out of it, but everything has an expiration date,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

City leaders now have their sights set on a new location on Gallia Street inside the Fifth Third Bank building.

“Fifth Third has already sold the building to county commissioners who are then interested in selling it to the city,” the mayor said.

On Monday, May 23, legislation will be introduced to City Council. It asks the council to approve a $418,000 purchase of the Fifth Third Bank building, to be paid during the next 10 years without interest.

“The need for a new city building has been talked about for years due to space requirements and other issues. The facilities themselves are just old, so it’s time to improve them,” said Mayor Dunne.

If council approves of the purchase, the transition would still take some time and the building will likely need some renovation work done inside and outside.

“I think within two years, it would be great to see that transition take place. After we move out of the old city building, we would then be interested in seeing someone develop that space,” said Mayor Dunne.

