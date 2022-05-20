Advertisement

Remake Learning Days brings back hands-on learning for local kids

Remake Learning Days
By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hands-on learning was halted around the world during the pandemic. Now, two years later, Remake Learning Days is helping to bring it back.

Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can get involved.

You can learn more at their website and Facebook page.

