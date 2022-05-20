Remake Learning Days brings back hands-on learning for local kids

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hands-on learning was halted around the world during the pandemic. Now, two years later, Remake Learning Days is helping to bring it back.

Donna Peduto, Executive Director of the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can get involved.

You can learn more at their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.