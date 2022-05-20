UPDATE | Crews reopen flooded road

UPDATE: 05/20/2022 @ 8:57 A.M.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Crews have reopened U.S. 52 near OSCO after it was closed Friday morning due to flooding.

City crews have pumped out water from the area.

Officials say crews are looking into a possible flood gate or pump malfunction that lead to the flooding in the first place.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/20/2022 @ 8:16 A.M.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- High water is creating traffic problems in parts of Portsmouth.

Officials say U.S. 52 is closed until further notice at the East Bound Scioto River Bridge, 11th Street and Chillicothe Street, and Chillicothe Street and Washington Street.

The closure comes after rains Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drivers are asked to take either the 2nd Street Bridge or the Carl Perkins Bridge as a detour.

Crews are working to clear the road now.

