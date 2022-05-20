Advertisement

UPDATE | Crews reopen flooded road

High water is creating traffic problems in parts of Portsmouth.
High water is creating traffic problems in parts of Portsmouth.(Shannon Litton/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: 05/20/2022 @ 8:57 A.M.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Crews have reopened U.S. 52 near OSCO after it was closed Friday morning due to flooding.

City crews have pumped out water from the area.

Officials say crews are looking into a possible flood gate or pump malfunction that lead to the flooding in the first place.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: 05/20/2022 @ 8:16 A.M.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- High water is creating traffic problems in parts of Portsmouth.

Officials say U.S. 52 is closed until further notice at the East Bound Scioto River Bridge, 11th Street and Chillicothe Street, and Chillicothe Street and Washington Street.

The closure comes after rains Thursday night into Friday morning.

Drivers are asked to take either the 2nd Street Bridge or the Carl Perkins Bridge as a detour.

Crews are working to clear the road now.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on 8th Ave. at the 29th St. bridge has slowed Huntington traffic Thursday morning.
Crash snarls morning traffic
Investigators say a gunshot went off during the altercation.
Two arrested in robbery; one still on run
The student is being treated at the hospital for non-life threatening symptoms.
Student taken to hospital after adverse reaction to vape
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn
WSAZ Investigates | Tragic Turn
Drivers frustrated by high gas prices
Drivers frustrated by high gas prices

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 20th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, May 20th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Overnight lightning storms light up sky for many
Storms announce first heat wave/hot spell
Showing support for children with cancer by shaving heads
Showing support for children with cancer by shaving heads