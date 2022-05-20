Storms announce first heat wave/hot spell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The late night sky flickered like a lit-up string of blinking Christmas lights in Northern Kentucky and parts of Southern Ohio as thunderstorms rumbled along the Ohio and Scioto River Valleys. So intense was the electrical display from Cincinnati to Portsmouth and then north along the Scioto Trail, Bob Evans Highway and Appalachian Highways that the sky lit up for miles around.

Since “heat lightning”( better described as distant lightning visible on a hot spring night) can often be detected 50 even 100 miles away from the source bolts, it was of no surprise that the midnight observation from Huntington Tri-State Airport noted lightning on its observation. Note the notation LTG DSNT NW which refers to distant lightning off to the NW.

KHTS 200351Z 30004KT 10SM CLR 22/18 A2976 RMK AO2 LTG DSNT NW SLP069 T02220178

The overnight concerns in Interior Southern Ohio were for power and cable TV flickers, even outages from these lightning bolts and some localized high water where torrents of rain fall.

As the storms wind down overnight with areas along and South of I-64 likely totally missing out on rain, patches of fog will be left behind where it has rained.

The storms are the calling card of our first genuine hot spell that settles in for Friday into the weekend as highs aim for the 90s for the first time this season!

So hydrate up at Laidley Field on Friday and Saturday for the WV high school track and field meet!

