Weekend forecast heat & thunder

Hot spell opens Armed Forces weekend
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first 90 degree day since late last summer slimed its way into our region on Friday. Afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s in downtown southern Coalfield towns (Logan, Pikeville etc) while farther north the populated I-64 zone saw a thicker cloud and haze cover keep readings right around 90 degrees.

Now ask any athlete or fan how it felt at the WV state track and field meet and you will hear the words hot but tolerable. The afternoon breeze of 10-20 mph helped ventilate the air in the stands. As Brenden Tierney suggested, the athletes are smart enough to factor in the weather in their quest for glory!

https://www.wsaz.com/2022/05/20/athletes-compete-extreme-heat-hits-region/

Meanwhile at Pumpkin Park in Milton THE SPRING FESTIVAL is underway with temperatures in the 80s this Friday evening. Good news there were no showers or storms to track for the first time in 3 evenings as skies remained clear and the air hot but dry, relatively speaking.

Saturday will turn into a day of tropically hot sunshine with a pleasant though steamy breeze blowing. By high noon as the Armed Forces parade kicks off in South Charleston the temperature will hover near 85 with a late day targeted high of 90-95. Now factor in the turf field at Laidley and athletes vying for state titles will contend with track temperatures close to 100 degrees.

Looking ahead to Sunday a front will cross the region with a few lines of showers and thunder. Plenty of dry hours too. Temperatures will make the 80s.

Next week a few wet weather systems will approach so off and on showers seem likely for the run-up to the “unofficial” start of summer aka the Memorial day weekend!

