HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Take a close look at your fingernails. Are they strong and healthy looking?

You might be wondering, what do I need to do to keep my nails in tiptop shape?

Celebrities from all over the world have traveled to Dr. Dana Stern’s New York City practice in search of those nail care answers.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.