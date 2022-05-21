Advertisement

Bestselling authors coming to West Virginia Book Festival

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several best selling authors will be featured at the 2022 West Virginia Book Festival.

The event will be in person this year on October 21 and 22 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

It will feature presentations from bestselling national authors, local and regional authors, writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace, and the annual used book sale.

This year’s featured speakers will include New York Times bestselling fantasy author V.E. Schwab, the number one New York Times bestselling author of more than twenty books, including the acclaimed Shades of Magic series.

Mystery novelist, C.J. Box will also be featured. He’s the number one New York Times bestselling author of 30 novels including the Joe Pickett series. He won the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Novel.

Other others featured include Elin Hilderbrand, Deesha Philyaw, and Marc Brown.

All activities are free and open to the public. For more information visit www.wvbookfestival.org.

