Class AAA Track & Field wraps up at Laidley Field

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was a fast track in more ways than one for the WV State Track & Field Championships on Friday at University of Charleston Stadium.

Huntington’s Noah Waynick tied for the high point man in Class AAA winning the 300 meter hurdles, the 110 meter high hurdles and he also cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the high jump. The Highlanders finished 3rd in the team competition behind University and Jefferson.

The Hurricane girls finished 3rd behind Morgantown and Jefferson and got a strong performance from Lily Haught who won two hurdles events.

Capital’s Candace Morris won the 100 and 200 meter races.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.