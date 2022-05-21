Fire department signs stolen/vandalized in Boone County

VAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters with one department in Boone County are doing everything they can to make the community safer. They put up signs near river access points that show responders areas along the river near Van where they can pump water to help fight fires.

Van Fire Chief Gary Howell said of the nine signs they recently put up in the community, two of them were taken out and one can be seen at the bottom of the river.

“We have to mark our water points to where we can access the river,” Howell said.

The reason for the signs has a greater implication for the Van community. Firefighter’s ultimate goal is to help lower insurance costs for their community. Howell said by adding the stream access points, it is another step to hopefully raise fire protection for the community.

For the past few months Van Volunteer Fire Department has been working at achieving a better ISO rating (for those who... Posted by Van Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Howell said for the last four to five months, the department has been working to get the approval. In the last two weeks, he spent an evening with his son and another member putting up the signs.

He said the signs must be posted in order for the department to possibly get the approval.

“For whatever reason, someone goes and takes it down, and there is no value in it,” Howell said. “If you got time to go pull a sign out of the ground, you can come join the fire department as far as I’m concerned.”

Howell said he found one of the signs at the bottom of the river near the Trace Branch Road area. The signs were custom made, showing the letters of the department.

Update to our previous post. One sign has been located. Apparently someone just decided to remove it from the ground and throw it in the river. Still searching for the second missing sign. Posted by Van Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, May 19, 2022

