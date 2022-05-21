Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Heat to fade into start of new week

The logo graphic for WSAZ NewsChannel 3.(WSAZ)
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple 90-degree days to finish out the third week in May, the fourth week of the month starts with a cooling trend as a cold front crosses on Sunday, also bringing the opportunity for showers and storms to pass. The week ahead stays generally cooler (or, more seasonable) overall with several chances for rain, although plenty of dry hours will still be seen.

Isolated showers and storms can be expected Saturday evening as temperatures fall to the mid 70s by midnight. Some stronger storms with the potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall may clip parts of Ohio and northeastern Kentucky, as well as the West Virginia mountains.

Saturday night sees a few clouds with mainly dry conditions, although a stray shower or storm may pop in the humid environment. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 60s. A touch of fog cannot be ruled out in some valleys.

Sunday morning starts with a mix of sun and clouds and will be dry outside of an isolated shower. Rain and storm chances increase into the afternoon as clouds also build. High temperatures rise to the low 80s, but these will be achieved for most locations in the early afternoon hours before any rain arrives.

Showers begin to push out Sunday evening. By late Sunday night, a new round of light showers spreads across mainly southern portions of the region, namely, southeastern Kentucky and the West Virginia coal fields. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Monday stays rather cloudy and cool with high temperatures only near 70 degrees. The chance for showers continues across southeastern Kentucky and southern to eastern West Virginia.

Tuesday turns back to partly cloudy with scattered showers possible. High temperatures jump to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are likely Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms become more widespread on Thursday as high temperatures reach the low 80s.

Friday turns cooler again with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. A couple showers remain possible under a partly cloudy sky.

Saturday finally dries out with decent sunshine and high temperatures back near 80 degrees. This would be a perfect way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend.

