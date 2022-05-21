First Warning Forecast | Hot start to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Saturday picks up right where Friday left off in a hazy, hot, and humid environment. One difference will be the opportunity for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours, but much of the day stays dry. Rain chances increase on Sunday as a cold front crosses, and lingering rain chances can be expected through much of the week ahead with more comfortable temperatures.

Saturday morning starts with a wide range in temperatures. Some sheltered valleys and rural spots are in the low 60s, while hilltops and urban centers start in the low 70s. Despite a few clouds, the sky is mostly clear with no rain being seen across the area.

Saturday afternoon sees a mostly sunny sky with hazy, hot, and humid conditions. High temperatures reach the low 90s with a breeze. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most locations stay dry.

Isolated shower and storm chances continue through the evening and first part of the overnight hours, especially out west as a dying complex of storms approaches. Nighttime lows fall to the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with the chance for passing showers and storms. High temperatures rise to the low 80s, but it will turn quickly cooler when the rain arrives.

Cloud cover will be plentiful on Monday as afternoon temperatures stay near 70 degrees. A few showers may linger across southern parts of the region.

Tuesday sees a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a couple showers to the south. High temperatures rise back to near 80 degrees.

Scattered showers are expected Wednesday under a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Showers and storms are more likely on Thursday as high temperatures reach the low 80s.

Friday turns cooler again with temperatures in the mid 70s. A couple showers remain possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.