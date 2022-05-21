Man arrested after two-state pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say.

Officers say the man stole a car in the city’s Guyandotte community. Police chased him through Huntington, then into Ohio and back to Huntington.

Police set out spike strips and caught the suspect. He was taken into custody peacefully and is being processed. The pursuit ended before 10 p.m.

The car theft victim told us the man had taken the SIM cards from phones belonging to her and her fiancé, and they had to cancel their credit cards.

