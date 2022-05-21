Advertisement

Man arrested after two-state pursuit

A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two...
A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two states before ending along Hal Greer Boulevard near Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington Police say.

Officers say the man stole a car in the city’s Guyandotte community. Police chased him through Huntington, then into Ohio and back to Huntington.

Police set out spike strips and caught the suspect. He was taken into custody peacefully and is being processed. The pursuit ended before 10 p.m.

The car theft victim told us the man had taken the SIM cards from phones belonging to her and her fiancé, and they had to cancel their credit cards.

Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

