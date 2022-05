ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - A ribbon cutting was held Friday for Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation’s newest clinic in Elkhorn City.

Representative Angie Hatton (D-94th District) said the new facility will provide mammograms, pulmonary therapy, labs and X-rays.

The clinic will provide 20 to 30 jobs.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.