One person killed in early morning crash

One person has died after a crash in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a crash Saturday morning in Charleston, according to police.

Charleston Police said a car and a motorcycle crashed in the eastbound lane of the 1500 block of Washington Street East around 2:00 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, police said.

The name of the driver has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division.

