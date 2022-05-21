Several animals die in house fire

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several animals have died in a house fire in St. Albans Saturday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. on 7th Avenue.

Lieutenant Chris Collins says no one was inside the house. He says the fire started in the kitchen.

Collins says they are unsure if anyone lives in the home and an investigation is underway.

Crews rescued a dog that was they say was malnourished.

Firefighters had the 400 to 600 block of Kanawha Terrace closed while they put out the fire.

The road has since reopened.

