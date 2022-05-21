South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade pays tribute to veterans

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The annual South Charleston Armed Forces Parade wound its way through town Saturday.

This is the 62nd year for the Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade.

The parade’s marshal was U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Ernest “Bud” Samples.

“Anything to protect the constitution,” said Samples. “Walking in dust two feet deep, mortar and rockets, I’d go back right now if they’d let me.”

Event director Vicki Vaughan says the parade is among the longest running military parades in America.

Armed Forces Day was created by President Harry S. Truman in 1949 and is celebrated on the third Saturday in May every year.

