Tennis Wildcats headed to first NCAA National Championship

UK upsets Ohio State in National Semifinals 4-1.
The UK men's tennis team upset Ohio State on Saturday and will play for a national championship.
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WKYT) - The eighth-seeded Kentucky men’s tennis team will play for the school’s first national championship on Sunday, after upsetting fourth-seeded Ohio State on Saturday, 4-1.

The Wildcats had previously knocked off No. 1 ranked TCU on Thursday.

Despite losing the doubles point, Cedric Kaufman’s squad grabbed singles wins from Francois Musitelli, Millen Hurrion, Gabriel Diallo and Liam Draxl.

Kentucky star Liam Draxl was sensational. After dropping the first set, Draxl won two consecutive sets against No. 9 Cannon Kingsley for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory, earning the match-clinching point.

“Your teammates and your coaches, they provide all that energy when you’re grinding in that third set,” said Draxl. “Probably 25% comes from you, but the other 75% comes from your teammates and the energy that they provide for you and they helped me to get over that finish line.”

The Wildcats (26-7) will face No. 7 seed Virginia on Sunday for the championship. The Cavaliers beat No. 6 Tennessee 4-0 in the second semifinal.

Sunday’s national title match will be played at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at 4 p.m. ET in Champaign, Illinois.

