Fire destroys Jefferson home

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, fire departments were dispatched a house fire on MacCorkle Ave behind the Mitsubishi dealership.

Jefferson Fire arrived on scene to find a single story house engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire but stayed on scene for about two hours.

Firefighters say several vehicles were impacted by the flames.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was home during the fire.

West Side Fire Department as well as Institute Fire Department and Tornado Fire Department all assisted in putting out the fire.

