Advertisement

Fire destroys Jefferson home

Fire destroys home
Fire destroys home(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, fire departments were dispatched a house fire on MacCorkle Ave behind the Mitsubishi dealership.

Jefferson Fire arrived on scene to find a single story house engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly control the fire but stayed on scene for about two hours.

Firefighters say several vehicles were impacted by the flames.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

It is unknown if anyone was home during the fire.

West Side Fire Department as well as Institute Fire Department and Tornado Fire Department all assisted in putting out the fire.

WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Charleston.
One person killed in early morning crash
A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two...
Man arrested after two-state pursuit
Driver crashes into Dairy Queen
Driver crashes into Dairy Queen
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Man’s name released whose body was found in the Ohio River
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 21
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - May 21
Driver crashes into Dairy Queen
Driver crashes into Dairy Queen
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Early Voting takes the Preakness Stakes
South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade pays tribute to veterans
South Charleston Armed Forces Day Parade pays tribute to veterans