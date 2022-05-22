First Warning Forecast | Numerous rain chances for new week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw passing showers across the region, although they were rather scant in intensity and coverage. As one round of rain fades Sunday evening, another approaches for Monday as a low pressure system rides up from the south. The highest coverage of rain will be across southern and eastern parts of the region, but timing and location are ultimately key. Rain chances turn scattered on Tuesday and Wednesday, another instance of timing and location. By Thursday, showers and storms become more widespread, lingering into Friday morning before clearing. This times out perfectly for dry weather to return for what looks like the entirety of the Memorial Day weekend.

Scattered showers push into southern and eastern West Virginia towards sunset Sunday evening before fading. The rest of the evening will be quiet through midnight as temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday night turns cloudy with a couple new showers possible out west, otherwise fairly dry conditions. Low temperatures fall to the mid to upper 50s.

On Monday, expect a cloudy sky. The day starts with rain across far southern Kentucky and West Virginia, pushing northward as the day goes on. The highest coverage of rain will generally be south of the Ohio River and especially south of I-64 and east of I-77, but a few showers may extend into parts of Ohio as well. High temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for most, only rising to the low 70s in Ohio and far northern West Virginia where coverage of rain is less.

Tuesday sees a partly cloudy sky with a high temperature near 80 degrees. Scattered light rain showers are possible, but much of the day stays dry.

Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures pushing towards the mid 80s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Showers and storms become more widespread on Thursday with temperatures near the 80-degree mark.

Some light showers may linger into Friday morning before clearing occurs during the afternoon. High temperatures only rise to the mid 70s.

For the start of the Memorial Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday see a decent amount of sunshine with warming temperatures: near 80 degrees on Saturday and back to the mid 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.