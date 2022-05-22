Man sustains burns in house fire

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ravenswood firefighters responded to a call of a house fire around 2:30 p.m. at the corner of Race and Mulberry St.

Fire Chief Kevin McClain said a man escaped the fire although he was taken to the hospital for burns and he is being transferred to the Pittsburg Burn Center.

The home is a total loss and the fire is under control. Chief McClain said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating.

A few animals were inside the home when the fire started and they died in the fire.

