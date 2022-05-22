Paintsville’s ‘Downtown Spring Festival’ sees vendors and guests flood downtown streets

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville’s “Spring Fling” has been a popular event for nearly 10 years, but officials say this year is a bit different.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, Paintsville Tourism Executive Director Jeremiah Parsons says folks are excited to be back out on the city’s streets for this event with hundreds of people showing up over Saturday and Sunday.

“This has been an event for quite some years now, about 10 years now, it was known as ‘Spring Fling’ before, and it’s called the ‘Downtown Spring Festival’ now,” said Parsons. “It’s been a good response this year, people are coming back out, exploring downtown, and people are excited to be back out and be back on the streets here in Paintsville.”

Some are excited about the event for different reasons. Sisters Madison, Makenna and Natasha Adams debuted their new business start-up idea “Three Sisters” which offers coffee and all-natural “Lotus” energy drinks.

“We started getting into this, we was like, ‘well maybe we can test it out and see how it does and go from there, in a business standpoint’,” said Makenna Adams, “and it’s done really well, actually. Surprisingly, it’s done really well.”

Either new businesses or existing local businesses, folks were out browsing local shops and restaurants and boosting the local economy.

“There’s a little bit of everything here going on and we’ve really expanded and reached out to those small businesses,” said Parsons, “but we’re seeing a resurgence here in Paintsville and trying to build our economic development here in town.”

Madison, Makenna and Natasha Adams also said it was an honor to debut their business at the Downtown Spring Festival and everyone seemed to have a wonderful time.

