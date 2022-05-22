Advertisement

Teays Valley firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain

Ducks rescued from storm drain
Ducks rescued from storm drain(Teays Valley Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Teays Valley Fire Department was called to an animal rescue Sunday morning.

The rescue was not for a dog or a cat, but a brood of ducklings!

The fire department posted the photos on its social media pages.

The department says they rescued the ducklings from a storm drain on Great Teays Boulevard.

Crews say they were able to free the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a crash in Charleston.
One person killed in early morning crash
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen
A man is in custody Friday night after a pursuit involving a stolen car that went through two...
Man arrested after two-state pursuit
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
The Ashland Fire Department is on the scene near where a body was found Tuesday afternoon.
Man’s name released whose body was found in the Ohio River

Latest News

Fire destroys home
Fire destroys Jefferson home
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - May 21
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - May 21
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen
Flowers adorn an area near the finish line ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico...
Early Voting takes the Preakness Stakes