David Bradshaw wins Bettinardi Classic

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 time West Virginia Open champion David Bradshaw took home another title this weekend as he won the 2022 Bettainardi Classic. He birdied the second playoff hole against Cam Roam to secure the championship. Both players finished regulation play at -13.

Here are the early highlights from the final round where the players took apart a couple of par 5′s.

-13 David Bradshaw (won in a playoff)

-13 Cam Roam

-12 Joseph Kalaskey

-11 Ryan Bilby

-10 Clayton Thomas

-7 Christian Boyd

-7 Will Evans

-6 Nathan Kinker

-6 Christian Brand

-5 Noah Mullens

-5 Alex Easthom

-5 Todd Duncan

