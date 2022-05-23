Kanawha Commission employees test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission was notified during the week of May 16-May 22 that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees worked for the Assessor’s Office and the County Commission Office. Appropriate contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are being followed for those with who they were in contact.

COVID testing is available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. With the increase in cases, testing is encouraged for anyone showing symptoms of COVID.

Vaccinations, especially booster vaccinations, are encouraged at this time and continue to be available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, WV Health Right, and local Pharmacies.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.