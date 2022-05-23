Advertisement

Kanawha Commission employees test positive for COVID-19

covid testing
covid testing(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission was notified during the week of May 16-May 22 that three employees had tested positive for COVID-19. 

The employees worked for the Assessor’s Office and the County Commission Office.  Appropriate contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are being followed for those with who they were in contact.

COVID testing is available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.  With the increase in cases, testing is encouraged for anyone showing symptoms of COVID.

Vaccinations, especially booster vaccinations, are encouraged at this time and continue to be available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, WV Health Right, and local Pharmacies.

