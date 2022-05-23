Man accused of having explosive devices at his home

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces charges after explosive devices were found inside and around his home in Dunbar, according to Kanawha County court records.

Joshua A. Edens, 37, is charged with illegal possession of destructive devices, explosive material or incendiary devices.

As of Monday, Edens remained in custody in the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $20,000 cash only.

Investigators say the incident happened April 12 in the 500 block of 17th Street in Dunbar when they executed a search warrant for suspected controlled substances.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and found 35 homemade explosive devices in the living room of the home, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Investigators say the devices had been tampered with and were not original devices.

Investigators also found blasting caps in a side yard near a garage that had been wired together in sequence.

No one was injured during the search.

