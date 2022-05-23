Man accused of leading police on multi-state pursuit faces felonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- We are learning new information about a man accused of leading police on a two-state chase.

Court documents show Lovus Austin Brewer, 20, is facing charges in connection with the pursuit which involved a stolen car.

Police say it all started when a couple reported their car stolen from a church parking lot in Guyandotte.

The victims told police their credit card had been used at the Kroger on Route 60, and then at a gas station.

Police spotted the car on Route 60 and were able to pull it over, but police say Brewer sped off.

The pursuit reached speeds of around 70 mph with police saying Brewer crossed the center line several times.

Brewer, police say, later passed several people on the shoulder at the 29th Street and U.S. 60 intersection before briefly going into Ohio and coming back to West Virginia.

Brewer is also accused of running a car and a police cruiser off the road.

In total, police say Brewer blew through 20 stop signs and ten red lights.

Police set up stop sticks on 9th Avenue and 15th Street in Huntington, which Brewer hit, but police say he kept going until he turned onto Hal Greer Boulevard and came to a stop right by the hospital.

That’s when police were able to bring him in without any incident.

Between a grocery store, a gas station, and a vape shop, police say Brewer spent about $60 on the credit card.

A cell phone worth about $1,000 was not found.

Brewer was taken to Western Regional Jail and faces 3 counts of fraudulent use of an access device, 3 counts of computer fraud, 2 counts of grand larceny, and a fleeing with reckless indifference charge.

He has a cash-only bond of $97,500.

Brewer is scheduled back in court on Friday.

Court documents show Brewer had active citations from 2016 for speeding, driving without a license, and possession of marijuana.

In 2021, he was cited for driving without a license and driving without headlights.

Documents show a warrant had been issued for his arrest in connection with petit larceny charges just last month.

