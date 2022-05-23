Advertisement

Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.(WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – It’s a disturbing story out of Chicago, where a man said he heard someone screaming for help from an abandoned home over the weekend.

The man called police, who then found a 36-year-old woman chained up inside the building on the city’s south side.

The woman said she was abducted, taken to the basement and attic, raped and handcuffed and chained inside the house.

She said she was there for four or five days.

The woman was released from a hospital Sunday morning in good condition.

Police are still searching for the abductor. Neighbors say the home has been vacant for more than 30 years. It’s among about half a dozen homes on the block that are abandoned.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen
The crash happened early Saturday morning.
One person killed in early morning crash
Man sustains burns in Ravenswood fire. (Bryan Gould)
Man suffers burns in house fire
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

FILE – Mark Zuckerberg controls more than 50% of Facebook’s voting shares and “maintains an...
DC sues Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Autopsy: Steelers QB Haskins was drunk when fatally struck
Surveillance video shows a car speeding and crashing through the front of the Dairy Queen in...
Dairy Queen staff picking up pieces after car crashed through restaurant
A 2-year-old boy visiting Biloxi’s Margaritaville Resort drowned Sunday at the pool.
Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”
Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment
Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment