Man killed during motorcycle crash identified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Police have released the name of a man killed Saturday during an accident in Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Jeffrey Alan Harris, 46, of South Charleston was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

Police say the crash happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lane of the 1500 block of Washington Street East.

No further information has been released.

