Mom overdoses with kids at home

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Saturday night after she was found lying in her living room, unresponsive in what’s a suspected drug overdose.

According to a criminal complaint, Sydney McCracken overdosed in her apartment with two small children there.

Her neighbor Coy Gainer said he saw the firetrucks pull up but didn’t know what was happening.

“I’m a retired firefighter and I know there wasn’t no fire or anything involved,” he said. I couldn’t see no ambulance or anything, so I really didn’t know what was going on.”

In the criminal complaint obtained by WSAZ, it said in part:

“I was advised by both Dunbar fire department and EMS that Ms. McCracken had drug overdosed ... I learned while on scene that there were two small children (ages 5 and 6)... I was advised by F.D. that upon arrival they observed the children in a frantic state and heard one of them say (my mom is lying here dead).”

It also said the fire department saw food being cooked on the stove and that a fire may have started if they weren’t there.

I just can’t comprehend something like that,” Gainer said. “Why would a mother do something like that in front of her kids?”

The criminal complaint also says it was another woman who found McCracken. She found the key still in the front door, tried to go inside and found McCracken lying on the floor, unresponsive.

McCracken faces a charge of child neglect. If convicted she faces one to five years in jail and/or a $1,000 to $3,000 fine.

