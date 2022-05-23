Advertisement

Mother overdoses with two small children inside the apartment

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A mother is facing child neglect charges after being found unresponsive inside an apartment with two small children inside, according to police.

After finding her unresponsive in the living room of an apartment along Maple Street, EMS and fire crews determined Sydney McCracken, 22, of Dunbar overdosed.

It appears McCracken left the front door key of the apartment in the lock, according to the woman who found her lying against the front door.

According to a criminal complaint, two small children, 5 and 6, were located inside the home. Officials say McCracken is the mother of one of the children.

The fire department described the children as ‘frantic’ when they arrived at the scene.

The fire department also reported the stove as being on when they arrived. Food was being cooked on the hot surface, firefighters report.

Fire officials say if it hadn’t been removed when they arrived, it could have caused a fire.

McCracken was charged with child neglect, which can carry a fine of up to $3,000 or one to five years in jail.

No other details have been released.

