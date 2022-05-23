Advertisement

School officials excited to open Valley Sports Complex for student-athletes

By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - In Lucasville, there is a standard of excellence. School officials feel a responsibility to provide Valley High School students with the best possible resources. A brand new, $2 million sports facility will ensure that student-athletes have adequate space and equipment to perfect their craft.

“I believe it adds to what we already have that separates us from the others,” said Superintendent Scott Rolfe.

The facility stands tall behind one of the endzones at the football stadium. It will be home to the football team’s new locker room, but that is only a fraction of how the facility will be used.

“They walk in and they have a state of the art weight room, a turf field, batting cages, and soon to have a golf simulator,” said Valley Local Schools board member Troy Gahm. “I just love seeing people’s faces when they walk in the door and they’re just blown away that, in Lucasville, our kids have the opportunity to play in this wonderful facility.”

It is a multi-purpose space that provides an indoor, climate-controlled environment when teams need it. School officials see it as an investment in the community’s future.

“If you want to have a good community, you need to have a good school,” Gahm said. “If you want to have a good school, you need to give your kills everything that they need to succeed.”

All that is left is decorative work, and a few finishing touches on the exterior of the building. Some teams have already started to use the building. It will be 100% complete by the end of the summer.

“Everything from academics to sports, we try to provide for our staff and students the best we can. This is something that is going to keep us in the top tier of all the schools in the county,” Rolfe said.

