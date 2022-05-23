Waves of Fun pool looking to fill open lifeguard positions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Waves of Fun pool in Valley Park is days ahead of opening for the summer season.

“It’s going to be a wild weekend,” said Putnam County Parks Director Justin Williams.

“Memorial Day is always wild and it’s supposed to be sunny and nice weather, so we’re going to be thrown into the thick of the busiest days of our season right off the bat,” Williams said.

The pool will have its soft opening Saturday, May 28, and remain open through May 30 before opening full time for the season on June fourth. However, the pool is in need of about a dozen more lifeguards to comfortably operate.

Eighteen lifeguards have been hired so far to start the season, but Williams said he would like to see that number grow to 30.

Williams said the design of the pool makes having a full roster of lifeguards necessary.

“Some of the other non-wave pools can get away with fewer lifeguards,” he explained. ”The waves add another level of safety where we need, you know, nine on a shift.”

Williams said this is the first time in a few years the pool is hiring lifeguards directly instead of contracting a private company to hire them.

A lifeguard’s pay at Waves of Fun starts at $10.50 hourly.

He said during the summer of 2021, there were several times when the pool had to close because it did not have enough lifeguards to operate.

He said having a full staff of 30 assures there will be a close watch on swimmers while making sure the guards are not overworked.

“A lot of these kids are from high school and they may not want to work a full 40 hours a week,” he said. “They want a summer job and still be able to enjoy their friends, but the pool is open seven days a week so I have to have a lot of people here in rotation to make it comfortable for everyone.”

Williams hopes the pay, along with a unique working environment, will entice people to fill the last few spots.

“This is a little more action a little, a little busier pace in some of our other pools in the area,” he said. “A lot of people like the excitement and just the crowds and things like that of seeing that many people.”

Lifeguard certification is required to work at the pool.

Applicants can apply without certification and receive training for it before starting.

Call 304-562-0518 for more information.

