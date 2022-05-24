Curbside recycling to be offered in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Curbside recycling will be available later this year to Huntington residents who are interested.

Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to partner with Rumpke for a monthly curbside recycling program. It will cost $10 a month per household – billed in a six-month cycle.

The program also includes a one-time $10 charge for a 95-gallon container.

The service is expected to start Oct. 1, and a sign-up process will begin soon.

City officials will send out information about what items are available for recycling.

“People don’t have to separate plastics from glass and colored glass and paper, and things of that nature. It all goes in one container,” said Jim Insco, the city’s public works director.

