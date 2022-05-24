Dozens arrested during initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in the City of Huntington has resulted in the arrest of 42 wanted individuals, the Huntington Police Department reported Tuesday morning during a press conference.

While standing in front of a table full of seized contraband, Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said along with partnering agencies the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed search warrants focused on targeting narcotics dealers and wanted individuals who commit violent acts.

An initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in the City of Huntington has resulted in the arrest of 42 wanted individuals. (WSAZ)

During the month of May, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force has:

Executed 10 search warrants in Huntington

Arrested 42 individuals with more arrests expected in the next few days and weeks

Seized 23 firearms from convicted felons and prohibited persons

Seized 358.59 grams of heroin and fentanyl

Seized 465 grams of methamphetamine

Seized 3,852 grams of marijuana

“That 358 grams of fentanyl could potentially kill about 155,000 people. Because 2.3 milligrams of fentanyl is deadly,” said Chief Colder. “So you just think about the number and you think about our population here in Huntington and you say wow this is what this drug can do.”

“That 358 grams of fentanyl could potentially kill about 155,000 people.”

Tuesday, Chief Colder also thanked Huntington neighbors for calling in tips to the Anonymous Crime Tip Line. (304.696.4444)

“We want them to continue to do that. We also want them to be a little patient. Because we have a lot more to do. I’m confident in our department. I’m confident in our prosecutors, our partners,” said Chief Colder.

All individuals targeted during the initiative have been wanted for serious criminal offenses related to violent and/or drug-related crimes, officials say.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force plans to continue this operation throughout the summer.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.