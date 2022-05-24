Advertisement

Enhance your backyard space this summer

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One of the most common ways to refresh your outdoor space is with a deck, which not only addresses the demand for indoor-outdoor living, but increases the total livable square footage and home value.

The decking focus for homeowners used to be maintenance, but has since shifted to lead with a priority on aesthetics followed by low-maintenance, durability, and sustainability.

