Head on crash Spring Valley

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two vehicles have crashed on the bridge on Spring Valley drive, closing the roadway.

Wayne County dispatchers say the call came in at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers says the vehicles hit head on on the bridge.

Cabell County EMS crews also responded to the scene and say at least one person was taken for treatment. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

Dispatchers say they expect the bridge to be closed for some time.

