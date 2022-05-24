Herd star lands on CUSA first team

DALLAS, Texas – Marshall University baseball junior Luke Edwards was named to the All-Conference USA First-Team on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native played and started 55 games this season, seeing action at third base and in the outfield. Edwards led the conference with 84 hits and had reached base in 61 consecutive games before seeing the streak end in the series opener against Florida Atlantic.

His .364 batting average finished the regular season tied for third in the league. Edwards led the Herd with 53 RBI and tied for first with 13 homers. Edwards also led Marshall with 26 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI contests this season.

